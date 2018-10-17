North Carolina state trooper killed, suspect in custody: report

A North Carolina State Trooper was shot and killed on a highway early Wednesday, according to a report.

The shooting took place south of Whiteville on Highway 701, WECT-TV reported. It occured during a traffic stop, according to a reporter with 13 News Now.

The suspect was reportedly later surrounded in the woods near Fair Bluff and taken into custody.

Police departments in the area took to social media to pray for the fallen officer.

