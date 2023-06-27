Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina school can’t require female students to wear skirts, according to the Supreme Court

Founder of the NC public charter school said the dress code was intended to promote ‘chivalry’ among male students

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Supreme Court on Monday left in place an appellate ruling barring a North Carolina public charter school from requiring girls to wear skirts to school.

The justices declined without comment to hear an appeal from the Charter Day School in the eastern North Carolina town of Leland. A federal appeals court had ruled that the school's dress code violated students' constitutional rights.

SIX OF THE MOST ANTICIPATED SUPREME COURT CASES WE COULD GET DECISIONS ON BY JULY 4

supreme court

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 13, 2023. The Supreme Court has agreed with an appellate ruling to bar a North Carolina school from enforcing female students to wear skirts. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, file)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

School founder Baker Mitchell had said the dress code was intended to promote "chivalry" by the male students and respect for the female students, according to court documents.

The dress code already has been changed to allow girls to wear pants, in line with the lower court ruling.