North Carolina police officer Jordan Sheldon was ‘proud American’ and always ‘first to respond,’ father says

Harry Sheldon says he was sitting outside in Charleston, S.C., one day, enjoying a cup of coffee with his family, when he heard the commotion. His 15-year-old son, Jordan, sprang into action.

A young man near the South Carolina city’s historic Mills House Hotel was “pounding on his girlfriend and she was yelling ‘help!’” Sheldon remembers. Within moments, Jordan “hit him in the jaw” and “knocked him back down,” pressing his knee to the attacker’s throat and warning him to stay put until police arrived.

Sheldon told Fox News that memories like these about Jordan shows how, since he was a little boy, he was "first to respond.”

Now, 17 years later, Sheldon is mourning the loss of his son, who went on to become a North Carolina police officer — he was gunned down on May 4 in the line of duty, while trying to make what authorities called a “routine traffic stop” just outside of Charlotte.

Jordan Sheldon, who served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years, was part of its tight-knit K9 unit. Authorities have disclosed few details about his death beyond saying his suspected killer was later found dead in an apartment from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On the night of that traffic stop, Harry says his 32-year-old son was unable to reach a button to release his dog, Ramon, from the back of his patrol vehicle.

“His dog went crazy. His dog tore up the whole inside, the metal, the wires, everything – the seat – trying to get out to rescue Jordan,” Harry told Fox News. “When they came and let him out, and Jordy’s body was still on the ground, he howled.”

Harry described his son’s killing as “senseless” and “evil.”

As a young boy growing up in the area, Jordan enjoyed playing soccer, baseball and football. Harry says he came “from a long line of proud Americans,” and had family members who'd served in World War II and the Korean War.

Harry says Jordan tried to join the military, too, enrolling in a Marines ROTC program. But an undisclosed medical condition meant that dream wouldn't be realized.

“He said, ‘Dad they kicked me out, they wouldn’t let me serve,’” Harry told Fox News. “I said, ‘Son, when God closes a door, another one opens.' He wanted to be a Marine, he couldn’t. So he became the next best thing, he thought: a police officer."

Officer Andrew Beck, who served alongside Sheldon at the Mooresville Police Department, described him during his memorial service in mid-May as a “man who had a glowing heart and the soul of a warrior” — and one who “was scared of nothing.”

“We learned together. We went through troubled times together, dangerous times together,” Beck said. “There is no other better cop than Sheldon, I promise you that. Every day we came in for training, it may have been 97 degrees outside, he pushed us."

Sheldon is survived by his mother, father, stepmother, stepfather, sister, brother and fiancée, among other close relatives. Some of his remains will be interned next to those of his grandfather, Paul.

“You need to know my son was a patriot,” Harry said, emphasizing how he “loved his family, his grandfather that fought on the beaches of Iwo Jima, his family’s heritage and his name.”

“I’m proud of Jordy and the men and women who poured over his body and tried to keep him alive,” Harry told Fox News.

“We rejoice that Jordy is serving,” he added, and “is walking the beat in Heaven.”