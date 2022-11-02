Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
North Carolina man fires at car leaving 4-year-old child with minor injury

NC investigators arrested the gunman, charged him with 4 counts of assault with a deadly weapon and intent to kill

Associated Press
A man fired at a car he was chasing Monday night, leaving a child with a minor injury, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.

During the "rolling road rage situation" that began in the Hillsborough area around 7 p.m. Monday, Kelly Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills, fired several times at an occupied vehicle, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

After the chase, the other driver pulled over at a gas station on Highway 70 and deputies responded, officials said. The driver initially reported no injuries, but deputies found a projectile lodged in the back of a safety seat and a corresponding minor injury to the back of the driver's 4-year-old child, officials said. The boy was treated on the scene and didn’t need further medical care, officials said.

A deputy found shell casings in the roadway and made contact with an area resident whose security system captured video footage of the vehicles as they passed by, officials said.

A North Carolina man shot at a car leading to a child being injured. The man was arrested and charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Early Tuesday, investigators arrested Long and charged him with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Court records show that a specific public defender hasn't been assigned to Long's case, according to the clerk's office.