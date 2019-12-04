Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

North Carolina man arrested after woman's body discovered in church on Thanksgiving: report

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 4

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 4 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Police in North Carolina have charged a man in connection with the death of a woman whose body was mysteriously found inside a church and later identified by her tattoos.

Jonathan Andrew Weeks, 44, was charged Tuesday with breaking and entering and concealing or failing to report a death after deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of Jessica Renee Blackwell inside the Golden Church of the Brethren, Bostic, last week, WCVB reported.

ARKANSAS TODDLER, 1, DIES IN HOUSE FIRE TRYING TO RESCUE FAMILY DOG: REPORT

Officers were called to the place of worship on Cane Creek Mountain Thursday over reports of a body inside.

Jonathan Andrew Weeks, 44, was charged Tuesday with breaking and entering and concealing or failing to report a death in connection with the death of Jessica Renee Blackwell. 

Jonathan Andrew Weeks, 44, was charged Tuesday with breaking and entering and concealing or failing to report a death in connection with the death of Jessica Renee Blackwell.  (Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

NORTH CAROLINA WOMAN DIES AFTER HER CIGARETTE IGNITES OXYGEN TANK, CAUSING EXPLOSION

Police were able to identify Blackwell as the victim after sharing three of her tattoos with the public, FOX Carolina reported.

An investigation revealed that the victim’s body had been moved to the church from another location. Several days later, they received information leading to Weeks' arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The connection between the suspect and victim was not immediately known. Police did not reveal Blackwell’s cause of death.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.