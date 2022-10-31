Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

North Carolina high school football game suspended after shots were fired

Shots were fired during a fight at a NC high school football game

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

A high school football game in North Carolina was suspended after shots were fired during a fight among spectators, authorities said.

The Duplin County Sheriff's Office said officers cleared the stands after the incident, which happened Friday night during a game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan high schools at Legion Stadium in Wallace, located in southeastern North Carolina. No injuries were reported.

The News & Observer reports that one person suspected of fighting was taken into custody, but no one has been arrested for firing the shots.

"Law enforcement is confident that the responsible person or persons will be appropriately identified and charged," officials said in a news release.

The sheriff's office said the remaining seconds of the game would be played Saturday, and no spectators would be allowed.


 