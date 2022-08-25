Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

North Carolina gay pride event slammed over video of young child on stripper pole: 'Child abuse'

'Straight to jail,' one Republican tweeted about the incident at the North Carolina pride festival

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Twitter users reacted negatively on Thursday to viral videos and photos showing a young child on a stripper pole at a recent gay pride event in North Carolina

"A pride event in Charlotte, NC featured a stripper pole where kids were able to try out pole dancing," the conservative news account LibsofTikTok posted on Thursday.

In one of the photos, a scantily-clad woman can be seen holding onto a stripper pole with a young boy in her arms, who is also holding on to the pole.

The footage appears to have been taken at the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade that was held on Aug. 20 and 21. 

MISSOURI PRINCIPAL ASKS TEACHERS TO REMOVE GAY PRIDE FLAGS FROM THEIR CLASSROOMS AT KICKAPOO HIGH SCHOOL

Screenshot from LibsofTiktok 

Screenshot from LibsofTiktok  (LibsofTikTok Twitter)

Many conservatives on social media expressed outrage over the video, including Republican political operative Matt Mackowiak who called it "child abuse."


"Straight to jail," Matt Rinaldi, Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, tweeted. 

"America has a serious problem," journalist Tayler Hansen tweeted. 

LIBS OF TIKTOK EXPOSES KID PERFORMING AT CALIFORNIA DRAG SHOW

Organizers of the Charlotte Pride Festival did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

A similar situation recently unfolded in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, when a gay pride event went viral over photos showing a young child being instructed on how to use a stripper pole.

SF Pride grand marshal public poll choice Vinny Eng greets the crowd during the 52nd Annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration on June 26, 2022, in San Francisco, California. 

SF Pride grand marshal public poll choice Vinny Eng greets the crowd during the 52nd Annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration on June 26, 2022, in San Francisco, California.  ((Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

"Central PA Pride had a pole set up with an amazing instructor to assist," the caption on the post read. "My kiddo is a natural!"

The festival stood by the stripper pole and the actions of the instructor, telling Fox News Digital that the exhibition was "nothing more than a vehicle of fun and exercise."

