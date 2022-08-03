Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Twitter
Published

Libs of TikTok exposes kid performing at California drag show

Video shows adults throwing money at the child and cheering

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Libs of TikTok account exposed yet another example of children attending drag shows in a video on Tuesday.

The video, originally posted on TikTok by user Sabryna Williams, featured a young girl dancing and gyrating to the Donna Summers’ song "Last Dance" while being encouraged by a drag queen. Throughout the video, adults appear to toss dollar bills towards the girl and cheer once the performance ends. 

"Look at all that money you just made! Look at all that! My goodness, you just made yourself some money," one drag queen exclaimed in the video.

Williams’ posted the original TikTok on July 7 and included the caption, "This little diva attended her first drag show and i couldnt help but notice her dancing in her seat, so i gave her a chance to show off for everyone and She stole the show!!!"

Latin drag queen from bogota Colombia between 30 and 39 years old, presents her theatrical work to her followers during the performance inside the theater on the day of gay pride.

Latin drag queen from bogota Colombia between 30 and 39 years old, presents her theatrical work to her followers during the performance inside the theater on the day of gay pride. (iStock)

PARENTS’ RIGHTS GROUP SUES IOWA SCHOOL DISTRICT OVER GENDER TRANSITION POLICIES 

While it is unclear when the event took place, the setting was Oscar’s Downtown Palm Springs. Their website includes seating for a weekly event known as "B---hiest Brunch" which features drag queens, though it is not certain that this was the same event. 

This video followed the growing controversy surrounding drag shows being targeted for children. In Pride Month 2022, several schools and organizations announced efforts to promote drag events for kids such as "Drag Queen Story Time" and "Drag The Kids to Pride."

Drag queen "Pickle" reads from a book during the Drag Queen Story Hour program at the West Valley Regional Branch Library on July 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. 

Drag queen "Pickle" reads from a book during the Drag Queen Story Hour program at the West Valley Regional Branch Library on July 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.  (David McNew/Getty Images)

While parents objected to these events, mainstream media outlets and Democrats have called these criticisms "bizarre" and "extreme." California State Senator Scott Wiener even joked in June that "Drag Queen 101" should be added as part of school curriculum. 

Although liberal figures insisted that there was nothing wrong with kids at drag shows, the Libs of TikTok Twitter was locked out of its account in June for tweeting a massive thread exposing videos and criticizing them. Libs of TikTok was also briefly suspended from Instagram in May, though the site claimed it was "by mistake."

‘THE VIEW’ HOST SLAMS DESANTIS FOR FOCUS ON DRAG, SAYS KIDS HAVEN’T DIED FROM ‘BEING EXPOSED TO DRAG QUEENS’ 

On July 26, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., filed a complaint against R House in Wynwood for hosting "lewd activity" that included drag shows with children present. In response, ABC’s "The View" attacked him claiming "I’ve yet to see a kid that dies from being exposed to a drag queen."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican speaks to the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on July 22, 2022. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican speaks to the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on July 22, 2022.  (Sarah Freeman/Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeSantis had previously criticized videos depicting children with drag queens in June, suggesting that laws should be enforced against them. The Washington Post said he was "weaponizing" child protective services for political gain.

Fox News’ Hanna Penreck contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.