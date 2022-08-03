Libs of TikTok exposes kid performing at California drag show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Libs of TikTok account exposed yet another example of children attending drag shows in a video on Tuesday.

The video, originally posted on TikTok by user Sabryna Williams, featured a young girl dancing and gyrating to the Donna Summers’ song "Last Dance" while being encouraged by a drag queen. Throughout the video, adults appear to toss dollar bills towards the girl and cheer once the performance ends.

"Look at all that money you just made! Look at all that! My goodness, you just made yourself some money," one drag queen exclaimed in the video.

Williams’ posted the original TikTok on July 7 and included the caption, "This little diva attended her first drag show and i couldnt help but notice her dancing in her seat, so i gave her a chance to show off for everyone and She stole the show!!!"

While it is unclear when the event took place, the setting was Oscar’s Downtown Palm Springs. Their website includes seating for a weekly event known as "B---hiest Brunch" which features drag queens, though it is not certain that this was the same event.

This video followed the growing controversy surrounding drag shows being targeted for children. In Pride Month 2022, several schools and organizations announced efforts to promote drag events for kids such as "Drag Queen Story Time" and "Drag The Kids to Pride."

While parents objected to these events, mainstream media outlets and Democrats have called these criticisms "bizarre" and "extreme." California State Senator Scott Wiener even joked in June that "Drag Queen 101" should be added as part of school curriculum.

Although liberal figures insisted that there was nothing wrong with kids at drag shows, the Libs of TikTok Twitter was locked out of its account in June for tweeting a massive thread exposing videos and criticizing them. Libs of TikTok was also briefly suspended from Instagram in May, though the site claimed it was "by mistake."

On July 26, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., filed a complaint against R House in Wynwood for hosting "lewd activity" that included drag shows with children present. In response, ABC’s "The View" attacked him claiming "I’ve yet to see a kid that dies from being exposed to a drag queen."

DeSantis had previously criticized videos depicting children with drag queens in June, suggesting that laws should be enforced against them. The Washington Post said he was "weaponizing" child protective services for political gain.

Fox News’ Hanna Penreck contributed to this report.