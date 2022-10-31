Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
North Carolina daycare owner charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old

NC school immediately alerted parents when the owners were made aware of the child sex abuse investigation

Associated Press
A North Carolina daycare owner has been charged with sexually assaulting a child, authorities said.

WNCN-TV reports that 58-year-old Malay Jindal, one of the owners of the Goddard School Raleigh, is accused of engaging in a sex act with a 5-year-old child in July.

During Jindal's first appearance in court on Friday, a prosecutor said that the child and the child's mother claim the child was touched inappropriately. Jindal's attorney told the judge that Jindal has denied the allegations.

In a statement, the Goddard School said it was made aware of the investigation over the summer.

An owner of a North Carolina school has been accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child.

It said the owners "immediately alerted parents and a follow-up was sent to parents alerting them of the charges when they were filed yesterday."

The owners also told WNCN they are "fully cooperating with local authorities, the North Carolina State Licensor and Goddard Systems throughout the investigation."

Jindal’s bond has been set at $2 million. His next court date is set for Nov. 17.