North Carolina businessman still out on bond after 13-count conspiracy indictment

A North Carolina business magnate remains free after he was indicted on charges he conspired to conduct a massive scheme to deceive insurance regulators and policyholders related to insurance companies that he controlled.

Greg E. Lindberg of Durham was ordered released on $100,000 unsecured bond following his initial appearance and arraignment on Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge David Keesler in Charlotte, court filings show.

A grand jury indicted Lindberg on Feb. 23 on 13 counts, with wire fraud, money-laundering conspiracy and false entries about insurance business finances among them. Lindberg pleaded not guilty on Thursday, according to the hearing's summary.

NORTH CAROLINA INSURANCE MAGNATE SET TO RETURN TO COURT MARCH 2023 ON CORRUPTION CHARGES

A meeting between attorneys in the case is set for April 24 before U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn.

Lindberg, once a large political donor in the state, already awaits a retrial on separate charges he attempted to bribe North Carolina’s insurance commissioner to secure preferential regulatory treatment for his insurance business.

NORTH CAROLINA GOP CHAIRMAN STEPS DOWN AFTER FEDERAL BRIBERY, FRAUD CHARGES

A federal appeals court overturned his 2020 corruption-related convictions in that case, leading to his release from an Alabama prison, where he had been serving a seven-year sentence.

Kessler agreed with attorneys Thursday that Lindberg be released on conditions similar to those set in his corruption case.

Lindberg denies wrongdoing in both cases.