Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina approves legislation allowing American Indian students to wear cultural items at graduation

NC bill was unanimously passed by state Senate, previously approved by the House

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

American Indian students in North Carolina public schools could wear items like feathers and plumes to their graduation ceremonies to signify their cultural heritage in legislation given final General Assembly approval Thursday.

The House bill, which after clearing the state Senate unanimously now heads to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk for his expected signature, responds to what supporters call inconsistent decisions by schools determining whether such items related to Native Americans violate dress codes.

NORTH CAROLINA SENATE ADVANCES BILL BANNING ECONOMICALLY TARGETED INVESTMENTS

North Carolina Fox News graphic

A North Carolina bill will ensure Native American school graduates can wear feathers heads to their graduation ceremonies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An appeals court ruling more than 40 years ago declared schools may deny student participation in graduation ceremonies if the student does not comply with a dress code, according to a bill explanation from General Assembly staff.

The measure, already approved by the House in March, received the final OK as high schools across the state wrap up commencement ceremonies for the school year. The bill would take effect as soon as Cooper signs it.

The bill, whose sponsors include Lumbee tribe member Rep. Jarrod Lowery of Robeson County, says any student who is a member of a state or federally recognized Indian tribe or eligible to be a member can wear "objects of cultural significance" as part of their graduation regalia. Plumes and feathers, which are considered sacred by many tribal members, would fit that definition, the legislation says.