Heritage Action ad campaign presses vulnerable Democrats to oppose 'Build Back Better' agenda

EXCLUSIVE: A new six-figure ad spree is targeting vulnerable Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, urging Americans to put pressure on lawmakers to oppose the revised version of President Biden's stalled "Build Back Better" social spending agenda.

The campaign, launched by Heritage Action, the conservative grassroots advocacy organization connected to the Heritage Foundation, is designed to flood voters in the Democrats' districts with social media, text messages, emails and other means of communication.

A Heritage Action spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the digital campaign, which is expected to total over $200,000, will be spaced out depending on whether the legislation ends up moving in Congress.

Those targeted include Reps. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Henry Cuellar, D-Texas. In addition, the campaign will spend to influence Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Jon Ossof, D-Ga., Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nev.

Manchin said at the end of last year that he was a "no" on the $1.9 trillion version of Build Back Better, effectively stalling it in Congress.

However, at the start of 2022 the Biden administration started making a second push to get the president's signature piece of legislation across the finish line. And Manchin, who has said for months that the reconciliation package must result in deficit reduction, has been negotiating in private with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer , D-N.Y.

Now, Democrats are hopeful that Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough will produce an evaluation of the new version of Build Back Better this week with a determination about whether it works within strict budget reconciliation rules.

The special budget process known as "reconciliation" could be used by Democrats avoid a filibuster to pass the bill with a simple majority vote. The Senate is divided 50/50, with Vice President Harris as the tiebreaker. It difficult to get 10 Republicans onboard to overcome a filibuster, which requires 60 votes. Reconciliation bills must be budget-related and cannot add to the national deficit over 10 years.

Heritage Action executive director Jessica Anderson told Fox News Digital: "From the beginning, Heritage Action has opposed the reckless spending and woke wishlist included in the so-called Build Back Better bill.

"Those who support this legislation need to be held accountable for prioritizing their own political interests over the economic wellbeing of American families and businesses," continued Anderson. "Heritage Action's digital and grassroots campaign will target some of the key U.S. senators and representatives who can defeat this dangerous legislation."

Biden has said that he believes Congress can pass a new version of Build Back Better, if it is broken up into a series of smaller bills.

He said in January: "I'm confident we can get pieces — big chunks of the Build Back Better law signed into law."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said last month that Biden will continue to have open communication with senators and use his "bully pulpit" to call for action on the new Build Back Better and other key administration agenda items.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.