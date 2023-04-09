Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Norfolk Southern train cars derail, spilling diesel and oil; 2 taken to hospital

Two Norfolk crew members were briefly hospitalized after the crash

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
At least 11 cars in a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Jasper, Alabama, on late Saturday, spilling diesel fuel and engine oil off the tracks.

Authorities transported at least two crew members to a nearby hospital following the crash, but both have since been released. Norfolk says there is no hazmat threat from the derailed cars, and its cleanup teams are currently working in the area.

"According to Norfolk Southern, the train crew was briefly trapped in the engine room because the engine tilted over. There were no major injuries, but RPS was called to the scene to evaluate the crew and transported two crew members as a precaution," Jasper Police wrote in a statement.

"Jasper Fire called all personnel in to assist the crew in getting out of the train and managing the scene, along with Jasper Police. Norfolk Southern and Walker County EMA are remaining on the scene to return the track to service," the statement continued.

A Norfolk Southern crew member was briefly trapped in an engine car this weekend after it tilted over along with 10 other cars in Jasper, Alabama. (Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

Norfolk acknowledged the spillage 

During the derailment, the locomotive rolled onto its side and as a result spilled some diesel fuel and engine oil. Norfolk Southern crews have responded and have been working through the night on cleanup. We'd also like to thank the first responders who quickly arrived on-scene and took care of our crew."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.