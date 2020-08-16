Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Donald Trump
Published

F-15 intercepts plane in no-flight zone near Trump’s NJ golf course, officials say

Secret Service says the president was not in danger

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A fighter jet and helicopter from the North American Aerospace Defense Command intercepted a small plane flying near President Trump’s New Jersey golf course Saturday, officials said.

The F-15 fighter and MH-6 helicopter were deployed after the pilot of a single-engine RV-7 failed to respond to radio communication while entering the temporary no-flight zone around 1 p.m., NORAD spokesman Cameron Hillier told the Bridgewater Courier News.

TRUMP ABRUPTLY ESCORTED OUT OF WHITE HOUSE BRIEFING, RETURNS SAYING THERE WAS A 'SHOOTING' OUTSIDE

The military aircraft fired flares to get the pilot’s attention and made radio contact before escorting it to a nearby airport, Hillier said.

He said the Secret Service will decide whether to charge the pilot.

Trump speaks with members of the City of New York Police Department Benevolent Association during an event Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Friday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Trump speaks with members of the City of New York Police Department Benevolent Association during an event Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Friday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Trump arrived at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster on Friday and gave a speech to New York City’s largest police union ahead of its endorsement. He delivered remarks about the coronavirus response from the country club on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The President was not in danger and the security of the complex was maintained throughout," the Secret Service said in a statement following the incident, according to WNBC.

Trending in US