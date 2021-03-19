Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Texas police officer won't face charges in fatal shooting of unarmed college student

Body camera footage shows 23-year-old was shocked twice before being struck by gunfire

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A grand jury has declined to indict a North Texas police officer in the fatal shooting of a college student who had refused to drop a frying pan and a cleaver and then advanced toward them with the pan.

The Denton County grand jury made the decision Thursday about the officer, whose name police have not released.

Darius Tarver, a 23-year-old University of North Texas student, was shot in January 2020 after residents of an apartment complex in Denton, located 40 miles northwest of Dallas, called 911 and said a man was banging on doors and breaking light fixtures.

NY police told to issue reform plans by April 1

NY police told to issue reform plans by April 1

Nassau County police commissioner Patrick Ryder on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo mandating police departments to re-evaluate their practices.

CONNECTICUT POLICE SAY SLAIN YALE GRAD STUDENT MAY HAVE BEEN TARGETED; SEARCH CONTINUES FOR ALLEGED KILLER

Body camera footage showed that he was shocked twice with a stun gun before he was fatally shot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Tarver’s family and their attorney have said he was in the midst of a mental health crisis after suffering a brain injury in an earlier car crash.

Denton police said in a written statement that an internal investigation of the shooting to determine whether departmental policies were followed will end within 30 days. The officer remains on administrative duty.

Your Money