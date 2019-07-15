New Jersey police officer fatally shoots ex-wife, wounds boyfriend, prosecutors say

A 24-year veteran of a New Jersey police department has been arrested Monday after shooting and killing his ex-wife and wounding her boyfriend, prosecutors say.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the Associated Press, announced that Newark police Lt. John Formisano was taken into custody early this morning at his parents’ home in Livingston, just hours after the shooting occurred in Jefferson Township.

NEW JERSEY COP WHO OVERDOSED IN PATROL CAR PLEADS GUILTY TO HEROIN POSSESSION, GIVES UP JOB, REPORTS SAY

Officials say the 49-year-old lieutenant -- who was off-duty at the time -- entered the woman’s home and began shooting at the couple around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night, before fleeing the scene, NJ.com reported. The motive of the alleged attack is unclear.

"She ran out of that house, went to next-door neighbor banging on the door, yelling she had been shot," Thomas Verrone, a retired Passaic County Sheriff’s Officer who lives in the area, told the website. "But it was late at night so no one answered."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have not released the names of the victims. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office says the male victim "sustained serious injury" during the incident.

"More information will be released by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at the appropriate time," the Jefferson Township Police Department posted on Facebook.

Fox News' Kira Grant contributed to this report.