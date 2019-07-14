Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

New Jersey cop who overdosed in patrol car pleads guilty to heroin possession, gives up job, reports say

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A New Jersey police officer arrested after suffering a heroin overdose in his patrol car as he worked a midnight shift has struck a plea deal with prosecutors that will cost him his job, according to reports.

Prosecutors said Franklin Township cop Matthew Ellery had to be revived by a colleague who found him unconscious and administered an antidote commonly known as Narcan, the Newark Star-Ledger reported.

Ellery, 29, was charged with heroin possession and driving while intoxicated after the April 7 incident and on Friday pleaded guilty in Somerset County Superior Court.

Matthew Ellery, 29, pleaded guilty Friday.

Matthew Ellery, 29, pleaded guilty Friday. (Somerset Couty Prosecutor's Office)

FLORIDA SHERIFF DEPUTY REVIVED WITH NARCAN, 3 OTHERS RECOVERING AFTER EXPOSURE TO DRUGS

In exchange, Ellery agreed to enroll in a drug treatment program and forfeit his job, according to TapInto Franklin, a news website. It added that he could avoid prison if he completes the program.

The cop who found Ellery had been dispatched to the officer's last location after a dispatcher tried to reach Ellery on the radio and couldn’t, the website reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Matt Ellery is a wonderful young man who has a problem and we’re trying to do what’s needed so he resolves his problem and moves on with his life,” defense attorney Steven Altman told the Star-Ledger.

The paper reported that after the news broke last month about Ellery’s arrest, the Franklin Township Police Department's two top cops abruptly announced their retirements.