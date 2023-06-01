Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

NJ lawyer waives extradition in 2008 Boston serial rape case

Matthew Nilo of Weehawken appeared Thursday in state Superior Court

Associated Press
A New Jersey man suspected in a series of sexual assaults in Boston that took place about 15 years ago agreed to waive extradition back to Massachusetts during his initial court appearance.

NEW JERSEY ATTORNEY LINKED TO STRING OF BOSTON RAPES APPARENTLY PROPOSED TO FIANCÉE WEEKS BEFORE ARREST

Matthew J. Nilo, 35, who is a lawyer, was arrested Tuesday at his Weehawken home and briefly appeared Thursday in state Superior Court in Jersey City. Jeff Garrigan, the attorney representing him at the hearing, told WABC-TV in New York that Nilo would plead not guilty and fight the charges.

Matthew Nilo is arraigned in a New Jersey courtroom

Matthew Nilo enters his arraignment at the Hudson County Superior Court on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nilo, a cyber attorney in Manhattan, is accused of raping three women in Boston between 2007 and 2008. (Kevin C. Downs for Fox News Digital)

Nilo is charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping and single counts of assault with attempt to rape and indecent assault and battery in connection with the assaults in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood in 2007 and 2008. Nilo lived in Boston at the time, authorities have said.

MYSTERY BOSTON SERIAL RAPIST IDENTIFIED AS NEW JERSEY ATTORNEY 15 YEARS LATER THROUGH DNA ANALYSIS: FBI

It was not immediately clear when Nilo would be brought back to Massachusetts or when his next court hearing would be held.

Nilo was identified as a suspect with the help of forensic genetic genealogy, which combines DNA analysis with publicly accessible genealogy research and historical records, authorities have said.