New Jersey attorney linked to string of Boston rapes apparently proposed to fiancée weeks before arrest

FIRST ON FOX - A cyber claims attorney accused in a string of Boston rapes that occurred between August 2007 and December 2008 appeared court for the first time Thursday in New Jersey.

The Boston Police Department and FBI linked Matthew Nilo, a 35-year-old Boston native, to the crimes through forensic genealogy and DNA analysis.

Nilo appeared in the Hudson County courtroom Thursday, wearing a navy uniform over a gray t-shirt, for the first time since his arrest and waived his right to an extradition hearing, meaning he will be extradited to Boston for his arraignment without an additional hearing on the matter.

FBI Boston Special Agent In Charge Joe Bonavolonta said during a Tuesday press conference that Nilo's arrest "is the direct result of the FBI’s use of investigative genetic genealogy," which he described as "a unique method used to generate new leads in unsolved sex assaults, homicides and other violent crimes."

The lawyer's social media profiles paint a different picture of the man accused of raping and assaulting four women in the Terminal Street area of Charlestown some 16 years ago.

According to Nilo's Facebook profile, he recently proposed to his fiancée — possibly just weeks before his arrest in the series of rapes.

Nilo's LinkedIn lists the Boston Latin School as his high school alma mater. He then apparently went on to get his bachelor's degree in psychology at the University of Wisconsin - Madison and worked for two years as a paralegal before moving on to the University of San Francisco School of Law.

From there, Nilo worked at the Clyde & Co. law firm in San Francisco, Atheria Law in New York City and finally at Cowbell Cyber in New York, according to his LinkedIn.

"Matthew Nilo was an employee of Cowbell and was hired in January, 2023, after passing our background check," Cowbell told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Mr. Nilo’s employment at Cowbell has been suspended pending further investigation."

Nilo's former coworker told WCVS that he "was normal, a good-looking kid that did well at anything he put his mind to" and described his arrest as "very shocking."

Nilo's profile pictures on Facebook dating back to 2007 and 2008 show him holding bottles of booze and partying with friends.

He would have been 19 or 20 years old at the time and in college, his LinkedIn shows.

The suspect is charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape, and one count of indecent assault and battery.

"Immediately following his arrest, we’ve shared this news with the four sexual assault survivors who have been waiting years to learn the identity of their alleged assailant," Bonavolonta said Tuesday. "While we know today’s arrest of Mr. Nilo cannot erase the harm he allegedly inflicted upon his survivors, we believe we have removed a dangerous threat from our community."

All four sexual assault cases are "DNA-connected," Boston police commissioner and chief Michael Cox said.

Nilo has been indicted in Superior Court in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, but has not been arraigned yet.