Nine hospitalized in Boston subway derailment 

Nine people were hospitalized Saturday after a subway car derailed near Fenway Park in Boston.

Officials with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the accident happened about 11 a.m. when a subway car derailed inside a tunnel.

Local emergency officials said that none of the injuries were life-threatening, but that the incident caused major delays on the public transit system.There were about 150 people on the train when it derailed, with another 500 riders on the train behind it.

Following the incident, passengers were evacuated and walked through the tunnel.

Among those injured were the train's operator. A 10th individual was reported injured but declined treatment, according to local reports.

"We are going to conduct a full investigation into this derailment," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement.

The accident came as Boston was gearing up for its annual Pride Parade and a Red Sox game at Fenway Park against the Tampa Bay Rays.