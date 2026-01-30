California man arrested after fortified underground bunker found with weapons cache

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California man was arrested after authorities said they discovered an underground fortified bunker with an "alarming cache of illegal firearms and ammunition" inside.

Michael Kamfolt, 40, of Anderson, is now facing nearly a dozen weapons-related charges, including possession of an assault rifle and manufacturing of a ghost gun, after his arrest by the California Highway Patrol. He was taken into custody as part of an investigation into a suspected illegal marijuana cultivation operation on a property in Anderson, authorities said.

"This operation went far beyond an illegal grow. The combination of a hidden bunker and an alarming cache of illegal firearms and ammunition highlights the threat posed to public safety," CHP Northern Division Chief John Pinoli said in a statement.

In a search of the property Jan. 20, "officers discovered an underground bunker accessible through a 100-foot-long culvert," according to CHP.

"The bunker was equipped with power, ventilation, a concrete floor with built-in drainage and the necessary supplies to cultivate marijuana," CHP said in a statement.

"In addition to the bunker, officers seized 13 firearms, four soft body armor vests, 30 high-capacity magazines, and approximately 10,000 rounds of ammunition, including armor-piercing rounds," it added. "Among the seized firearms were a sawed-off shotgun, three AR-15 style assault rifles, one with an obliterated serial number, and two firearms reported stolen in 2016 and 1978, respectively."

CHP also said it received a tip about the property in December 2025 before returning this month with a search warrant, which "led to an illicit cannabis cultivation operation and underground bunker."

