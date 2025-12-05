Expand / Collapse search
Two arrested after dozens of guns, including 'cop-killer' model, found in spare tire at southern border: DPS

Authorities at the Texas-Mexico border seized the weapons during a multi-agency inspection, leading to arrests

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Two men were arrested after authorities found 30 handguns allegedly destined for Mexico hidden in a spare tire during an inspection on the southern border in Texas, officials said Friday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized the weapons this week at the Anzalduas Port of Entry in Mission, a town on the Texas-Mexico border, the agency said. 

DPS special agents searched a 2015 Chevy pickup as part of a multi-agency task force with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

Weapons seized by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Handguns were seized by the Texas Department of Public Safety at the southern border. (Texas Department of Safety)

"During the inspection, special agents discovered 30 handguns, including a 5.7-caliber FN Herstal, 60 magazines and one speed loader concealed inside the vehicle’s spare tire," a DPS news release states. 

Images of Luis E. Torres Mujica, 30, a resident of Guanajuato, Mexico, and passenger, Jesse Joe Camacho, 28, of McAllen, Texas,

Jesse Joe Camacho, 28, of McAllen, Texas, left, and Luis E. Torres Mujica, 30, of Guanajuato, Mexico, right, were arrested after authorities said 30 handguns were found in a spare tire in their vehicle at the Texas-Mexico border.  (Texas Department of Public Safety )

According to a DPS official, the 5.7-caliber FN Herstal is known as a "cop-killer" weapon because the ammunition can pierce body armor. 

Investigators later discovered one of the handguns was reported stolen out of Austin, authorities said. The firearms were allegedly destined for Guanajuato in Mexico, where gun ownership is heavily restricted. 

The driver, Luis Torres Mujica, 30, a resident of Guanajuato, and his passenger, Jesse Joe Camacho, 28, of McAllen, Texas, were arrested and charged with theft of property and firearm smuggling, a second-degree felony. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
