New Hampshire

NH man accused of killing wife, abducting daughters is held without bail

Dustin Mark Duren triggered statewide Amber Alert

Associated Press
Published
A New Hampshire man accused of abducting his children after killing their mother was ordered held without bail Monday.

Dustin Mark Duren

37-year-old Dustin Mark Duren was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, 31-year-old Caitlyn Naffziger. (New Hampshire Department of Justice)

Dustin Mark Duren, 37, was charged with second-degree murder Friday in the death of Caitlyn Naffziger, 31. Police had issued an Amber Alert after finding Naffziger dead in an apartment in Berlin, and Duren was arrested hours later in a Keene parking lot about 170 miles away with their young daughters, ages 4 and 1.

An autopsy found that Naffziger died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Duren did not speak at his arraignment Monday other than to say he did not have any questions about the proceedings. His attorneys did not contest the prosecutor’s request that he be held without bail pending a probable cause hearing March 13.