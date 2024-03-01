Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire

New Hampshire father who triggered state-wide Amber Alert found, facing murder of children's mother

The two girls were found safe and their father, Dustin Duren, was arrested

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Two young children, who prompted an Amber Alert in New Hampshire, are safe, and their father is in custody after police said he shot and killed their mother.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, 37-year-old Dustin Mark Duren was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Caitlyn Naffziger.

Police said that Duren allegedly shot his wife, Naffziger, on Thursday night in the couple's shared Berlin, New Hampshire apartment. 

The discovery of Naffziger's body prompted state police to issue an hour-long Amber Alert for the couple's two daughters, 4-year-old Elowyn Duren and 1-year-old Vaelyn Duren.

Dustin Mark Duren

37-year-old Dustin Mark Duren was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his wife, 31-year-old Caitlyn Naffziger. (New Hampshire Department of Justice)

Attorney General Formella said that the girls had been last seen in Berlin, New Hampshire, around 8 p.m. Thursday with their father, Duren.

They said Duren "may possibly be armed and dangerous," but did not offer any additional details.

At 10:30 a.m. on Friday, New Hampshire State Police announced that Elowyn and Vaelyn had been found safe at an Applebee’s restaurant in Keene, which is about three hours south from Berlin.

Authorities said that Duren was taken into custody without incident at the restaurant. 

White 2017 Subaru Impreza

When the Amber Alert was initially issued, state police asked the public to be on the lookout for a white 2017 Subaru Impreza with a New Hampshire license plate. (New Hampshire Department of Justice)

On Friday evening, Formella announced that the Amber Alert issued had been canceled.

"The Department of Justice greatly thanks the public for their assistance in this matter and their responsiveness to the alert issued earlier by the New Hampshire State Police," the attorney general said in a release.

The New Hampshire District Attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

