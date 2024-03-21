Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Quizzes

News Quiz: March 22, 2024

Which Biden guest is resigning? Who's 'too hot' in Hollywood? Try to get a perfect score!

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
News Quiz with President Biden and mystery actress

President Biden, a "too-hot" actress and more in this week's News Quiz. Can you get a perfect score?

This week's News Quiz from Fox News Digital features a surprise announcement from a recent guest of President Biden's, and a star who's "too hot" in Hollywood.

Can you get a perfect score? Only one way to find out!

Take our quiz below. App users: Click here.

Want more? Click here to try out last week's quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This week's American Culture Quiz dives into pop music, March Madness and more.

And, to take all of our quizzes, click here. Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital!

This article was written by Fox News staff.