American Culture Quiz: Test your knowledge of iconic stars and popular pastimes

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ: Test your knowledge of iconic stars, popular pastimes and more

Which stars of stage and screen were born in the month of March?

Which iconic American brand has an informal name for one of its products?

Which country blessed the American people with a particularly beautiful gift — and which city houses a popular hall of fame location?

Dive into these and other fun questions in this newest American Culture Quiz from Fox News Digital! Can you get all 8 questions right?

Which two outstanding musical stars both have birthdays in late March (but were born in different years)? Justin Bieber & Quincy Jones

Jennifer Grey & Patrick Swayze

Steve Gatlin & Reba McEntire

Lady Gaga & Aretha Franklin The Pinball Hall of Fame museum, which includes an astonishing 25,000 square feet for pinball games, is located in which iconic American city? Miami, Florida

Las Vegas, Nevada

Nashville, Tennessee

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania The crowd's tumultuous reaction during a singer's 2023 tour stop in Los Angeles actually caused "earthquake-like tremors," according to a new study. Which singer was it? Cher

Beyonce

Taylor Swift

Miley Cyrus The planting of cherry trees in Washington, D.C., originated in 1912 as a gift of friendship to the American people from the people of which country? China

Japan

France

South Korea Roughly how many people each year visit Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, the mansion that Elvis bought in March 1957 when he was just 22 years old? 100,000

250,000

400,000

600,000 Famous suffragist Harriet Tubman, who fought her women's rights and lived to the age of 91, established a nursing home for African Americans on her property in which state? New York

Mississippi

North Carolina

North Dakota Which U.S. president signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act into law, creating the agency known as NASA to lead America's civilian space program? Harry Truman

John F. Kennedy

Dwight D. Eisenhower

Lyndon B. Johnson The stubs that remain from used Crayola Crayons have an informal name. What are they called? Colorolas

Waxolas

Extrolas

Leftolas



(Quiz photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital)

Kerry Byrne and Brittany Kasko, both of Fox News Digital, contributed reporting to this article.