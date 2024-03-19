American Culture Quiz: Test your knowledge of iconic stars and popular pastimes

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ: Test your knowledge of iconic stars, popular pastimes and more

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which two outstanding musical stars both have birthdays in late March (but were born in different years)?</h3><ul><li>Justin Bieber & Quincy Jones</li><li>Jennifer Grey & Patrick Swayze</li><li>Steve Gatlin & Reba McEntire</li><li>Lady Gaga & Aretha Franklin</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Pinball Hall of Fame museum, which includes an astonishing 25,000 square feet for pinball games, is located in which iconic American city?</h3><ul><li>Miami, Florida</li><li>Las Vegas, Nevada</li><li>Nashville, Tennessee</li><li>Philadelphia, Pennsylvania</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The crowd's tumultuous reaction during a singer's 2023 tour stop in Los Angeles actually caused "earthquake-like tremors," according to a new study. Which singer was it?</h3><ul><li>Cher</li><li>Beyonce</li><li>Taylor Swift</li><li>Miley Cyrus </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The planting of cherry trees in Washington, D.C., originated in 1912 as a gift of friendship to the American people from the people of which country?</h3><ul><li>China</li><li>Japan</li><li>France</li><li>South Korea</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Roughly how many people each year visit Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, the mansion that Elvis bought in March 1957 when he was just 22 years old?</h3><ul><li>100,000</li><li>250,000</li><li>400,000</li><li>600,000</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Famous suffragist Harriet Tubman, who fought her women's rights and lived to the age of 91, established a nursing home for African Americans on her property in which state?</h3><ul><li>New York</li><li>Mississippi</li><li>North Carolina</li><li>North Dakota</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which U.S. president signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act into law, creating the agency known as NASA to lead America's civilian space program?</h3><ul><li>Harry Truman</li><li>John F. Kennedy</li><li>Dwight D. Eisenhower</li><li>Lyndon B. Johnson</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The stubs that remain from used Crayola Crayons have an informal name. What are they called?</h3><ul><li>Colorolas</li><li>Waxolas</li><li>Extrolas</li><li>Leftolas</li></ul></section>



