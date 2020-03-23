New York's coronavirus 'stay at home' order: Here are the guidelines

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on March 22 urging all New Yorkers to work from home unless they are an essential worker as an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The statewide mandate urged people to practice social distancing and to only leave their homes for necessities such as grocery shopping and seeking medical attention or acquiring medicine.

Exemptions for media, health care providers and financial institutions, among others, were made as well, with workers falling into the category of "essential workers."

Bars and restaurants shuttered throughout the city and are only permitted to offer takeout or delivery services.

Other recreational facilities such as gyms, amusement parks, museums and more all were forced to close to prevent large groups of people from congregating and potentially spreading coronavirus from person-to-person contact.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition, gatherings of any size are banned and all nonessential travel is strongly advised against.