Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City

New Yorkers freak out after mysterious green 'slime' oozes onto street: 'Ninja Turtles'

Green 'slime' likely dye used by plumbers to detect leaks

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
New Yorkers startled to find green ‘slime’ oozing onto city streets Video

New Yorkers startled to find green ‘slime’ oozing onto city streets

Video of green "slime" oozing out of New York City sewers went viral on social media and had people wondering about real-life "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." (Daniel Pantelo via Storyful)

A fluorescent green liquid oozing out of manholes in New York City has social media theorizing about popular movies becoming real life.

The mysterious green "slime" was caught on video, which is shown bubbling up from manholes and sewers in Manhattan near the World Trade Center, by Daniel Pantelo, who posted the photos to X, formerly Twitter, and set off a social media firestorm.

Fox 2, which initially reported the story, compared the "sludge" or "slime" to "a scene straight out of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'" while social media users came up with their own theories.

CHICAGO'S GREEN RIVER TRADITION HAS SURPRISING CONNECTION TO SODA BRAND: REPORT

Bright green water leaking out of New York City sewers onto street by cars

A green "slime" oozing from New York City sewers drew comparisons to the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." (Daniel Pantelo via Storyful)

"Can anybody explain this or are we just living in full blown Gotham rn," Pantelo said, accompanied by a video that showed the green liquid pouring out of a manhole and onto the street.

"I’m pretty sure that’s Surge," quipped another user, referring to a popular soda from the 1990s.

"If you seen some turtles and a rat practicing karate, get some film," quipped another, referencing the "Ninja Turtles" franchise.

birds-eye view of downtown Manhattan

New York City skyline (Fox News Photo / Joshua Comins)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

But a "community notes" disclaimer later added to the post attempted to set the record straight by warning viewers that the "slime" was actually "water full of green dye."

"Plumbers frequently use harmless, fluorescent green dye to detect leaks in the city's plumbing and sewage systems," the note reads.

But Pantelo was not persuaded by the information, instead opting to depend on his own "divine intuition."

Bright green water leaking out of New York City sewers onto street by cars

Green liquid oozes up from New York City sewers. (Daniel Pantelo via Storyful)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Contrary to the community note, I think the sludge is radioactive ooze. Source? Divine intuition," he said in a follow-up post.