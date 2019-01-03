New York woman indicted over deadly silicone butt injections: authorities

A Bronx, N.Y. woman accused of giving illegal silicone butt injections that led to a woman’s death was indicted on a slew of charges, authorities announced Thursday.

Whalesca Castillo, 44, was arraigned on manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and unauthorized practice following the June 2018 death of Lesbia Ayala, 48, according to a news release from the Bronx District Attorney’s (DA) Office.

“The defendant allegedly illegally injected the victim with a silicone substance for cosmetic purposes,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said in the news release. “Tragically, the injections killed the victim, who had traveled from Philadelphia to the Bronx for the procedure.”

The alleged instance occurred at the suspect’s home “on or about June 17, 2018,” the DA’s office said, citing the investigation. Castillo allegedly gave the injection “as part of an illegal cosmetic procedure to enhance the buttocks of” Ayala, according to the news release.

“The defendant did not have a license to practice medicine or cosmetic surgery. The victim died of systemic silicone embolism syndrome shortly after receiving the injections,” the DA’s office said.

The NYPD last month revealed that Ayala’s death was being considered a homicide.

When authorities responded to a 911 call on June 17 for “an aided female,” officers discovered Ayala in cardiac arrest, police said at the time. Ayala died after emergency services transported her to a hospital, according to police.

Castillo pleaded not guilty on Thursday and her bail was set at $150,000, according to the DA’s office. She is scheduled to return to court in April.

The charges in Ayala's death are not Castillo's first brush with the law, according to The Associated Press. She reportedly served a year in prison in 2011 and nine months in 2014 on charges relating to operating an illegal medical clinic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.