Woman's death after cosmetic butt injection deemed homicide: reports

Authorities are considering the death of a Philadelphia woman a homicide after she died earlier this year after getting a cosmetic butt procedure in New York, according to multiple Tuesday reports.

When authorities responded to a 911 call on June 17 for “an aided female,” officers discovered Lesbia Ayala, 48, in cardiac arrest, the NYPD told Fox News.

Ayala died after emergency services transported her to a hospital, according to police, adding that her death was deemed a homicide.

The fatal incident took place after the woman had gotten cosmetic butt injections, WNBC reported.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in New York revealed that Ayala’s cause of death was systemic silicone embolism syndrome as a result of cosmetic silicone injections in the butt and thighs, WNBC said.

The date that Ayala underwent the procedure wasn’t immediately clear, KYW-TV reported.

Authorities are continuing to investigate her death and so far, no arrests have been made, police said.

The medical examiner’s office did not immediately return Fox News’ request for information.