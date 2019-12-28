Expand / Collapse search
New York synagogue stabbing attack results in several injuries: reports

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A stabbing attack Saturday night at a synagogue in a suburb north of New York City has left several people injured, according to reports.

Video posted on social media from Monsey – a town of about 18,000 residents about 35 miles north of New York City – shows emergency responders rushing victims to ambulances, surrounded by the flashing red lights of numerous emergency vehicles.

Steve Lieberman, a reporter with The Journal News in Rockland County, posted on Twitter that at least three people had been stabbed just before 10 p.m. and that local police were conducting a search of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.