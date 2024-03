Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A father in New York was called out to work the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash, unaware that his son was the victim in the deadly collision, according to WBNG.

Authorities confirmed to WBNG that on Feb. 17, Tyler Beschorner, 29, was killed by a car on Route 363 in Binghamton, New York.

Cory Beschorner, Tyler Beschorner’s father who works for the New York State Department of Transportation, was called in that evening to help assist with road closures because of a fatal hit-and-run. He told WBNG he did not know his son was the person killed.

"This is one of our worst nightmares," Cory Beschorner said. "When we were setting up we were saying somebody’s world is going to be turned upside down tonight. I didn’t know it was mine or my family’s."

The Binghampton Police Department told WBNG that they are still investigating Tyler Beschorner’s death. Captain Cory Minor is urging the community to come forward with any information they may have.

"Community members should be mindful that they may have heard something. They may have heard someone talking about this not realizing what they heard and the importance of it," he said.

Tyler Beschorner’s family is desperately seeking answers and the responsible party to come forward.

"I don’t want to hold hate and I don’t want to be angry because it’s not going to change anything or bring him back," Shanay Beschorner, Tyler's mother, said.

Shanay added that Tyler Beschorner’s 7-year-old son Jayden is "struggling."

"He’s just struggling. He keeps saying he’s all alone. He goes, ‘It’s just me.’ And I said, ‘No. You have all of us,’" Shanay Beschorner said.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses as well as a trust for his son.

"Tyler was 29 years old with his whole life still ahead of him. Jayden Beshorner, his son was the center of his world and Tyler was the center of his," the page read. "Tyler was the most genuine and selfless person I have ever met. He was loved by so many people throughout his life and truly knew how to brighten the mood in any room he walked into. He had a deep love for his friends and family."