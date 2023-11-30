3-year-old killed in hit-and-run just feet from his home: police

A 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver in New York City on Wednesday evening just feet away from his home, according to police.

The victim, Quintas Chen of Flushing, was hit by the driver of a white sedan just before 6:40 p.m. in Flushing, Queens, on 41st Avenue near College Point Boulevard, police told Fox News Digital.

Police said the incident unfolded when a white 2014 Infinity Q50 sedan was parked on the side of the street.

MASSACHUSETTS BOY, 2, DIES IN HORRIFIC ACCIDENT AT AUTO REPAIR SHOP

When the driver began to pull out, the 3-year-old boy ran behind the car and was struck as it backed up.

The driver fled the scene and the abandoned vehicle was found by police a couple of blocks away, the NYPD said.

The child was rushed to NY Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He lived on the next block on Sanford Avenue, police told Fox News Digital.

Video posted online shows the scene cordoned off by police tape Wednesday evening with several police vehicles at the location.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There have been no arrests and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.