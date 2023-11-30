Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

3-year-old killed in hit-and-run just feet from his home: police

The boy ran behind a car that was pulling out when he was struck

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out whats clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver in New York City on Wednesday evening just feet away from his home, according to police.

The victim, Quintas Chen of Flushing, was hit by the driver of a white sedan just before 6:40 p.m. in Flushing, Queens, on 41st Avenue near College Point Boulevard, police told Fox News Digital.

Police said the incident unfolded when a white 2014 Infinity Q50 sedan was parked on the side of the street.

MASSACHUSETTS BOY, 2, DIES IN HORRIFIC ACCIDENT AT AUTO REPAIR SHOP

A parked NYPD car.

A 3-year-old boy died after being struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver in New York City on Wednesday evening, according to police. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

When the driver began to pull out, the 3-year-old boy ran behind the car and was struck as it backed up.

The driver fled the scene and the abandoned vehicle was found by police a couple of blocks away, the NYPD said.

A Google Maps street view showing the area where the incident occurred.

A Google Maps image shows the area where a 3-year-old boy was struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver in New York City. (Google Maps)

The child was rushed to NY Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He lived on the next block on Sanford Avenue, police told Fox News Digital.

Video posted online shows the scene cordoned off by police tape Wednesday evening with several police vehicles at the location.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There have been no arrests and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A map of the location in Queens where a three year old boy was struck and killed

The victim was hit in Flushing, Queens, on 41st Avenue near College Point Boulevard, police told Fox News Digital. (Google Maps)

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.