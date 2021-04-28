NY shooting suspect located after allegedly killing 2 people at real estate office

New York State Police located 55-year-old Barry K. Stewart in upstate New York just hours after he allegedly shot and killed two people at Bridgeview Real Estate in Watertown.

Stewart allegedly fled the scene, but police apprehended him in Franklin County, roughly 100 miles west of the scene of the shooting.

He was formerly a real estate agent at Bridgeview Real Estate, according to the Watertown Daily Times. As recently as January, Bridgeview Real Estate posted a listing on Facebook that directed potential buyers to Stewart.

Stewart said in a video on his website that he retired from the U.S. Army nine years ago after a 25-year career.

Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith said this shooting is the type of thing that the community never thinks "could happen in the City of Watertown."

"This is an unspeakable, senseless tragedy, where two innocent people were gunned down in a vicious act of violence," Smith wrote on Facebook. "My heart breaks for the victims, their families and our entire community who I know share in my disbelief that this could happen here in Watertown."