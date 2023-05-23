Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

New York Sheriff's deputies fatally shoot man who opened fire during narcotics raid

NY investigation yielded large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, massive weapons cache

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies after opening fire and wounding two deputies conducting a federal search warrant at a house in upstate New York on Tuesday, authorities said.

One of the two Saratoga County Sheriff's deputies was undergoing emergency leg surgery and the other was treated at a hospital and released, Sheriff Michael Zurlo said. Anthony Zaremski, 23, died at a hospital, he said.

TRUMP TO STAND TRIAL IN MARCH 2024 FOR ALLEGED HUSH MONEY PAYMENTS

NYC, Washington Heights, Queens, Long Island

Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man who opened fire while police were conducting a search of a New York home.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities were conducting the search warrant in connection to a wide-ranging narcotics investigation being conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Zurlo said. They confiscated multiple kilograms of cocaine, about 50 handguns and rifles, and "hundreds of thousands" of fentanyl pills from three other sites connected to the investigation, he said.