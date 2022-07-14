New York shark attack off Long Island marks fifth in 2 weeks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A second shark attack was reported off the coast of New York on Wednesday – the fifth such attack off of Long Island in two weeks.

According to the county, Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers responded to Seaview Beach on Fire Island after a man was bitten by a shark at approximately 6:05 p.m. ET.

The 49-year-old Arizona man was standing in waist-deep water when the shark approached from behind, biting him on the left wrist and buttocks.

The man walked out of the water before being transported on a Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

Earlier in the day, Suffolk County officials closed Smith Point Beach for swimming following a morning attack on a 41-year-old man on a paddle board.

The victim suffered a 4-inch gash on his leg that was apparently from a sand tiger shark, which was identified by the man.

The injury was not serious, and Smith Point Beach reopened in the afternoon.

"Our lifeguards are continuing to patrol the ocean to ensure the safety of all beachgoers," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone tweeted.

In a news conference, the official stressed the importance of swimming near lifeguards and called these attacks the new normal.

Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches recently reopened after being forced to close earlier this month following previous incidents.

While shark attacks are usually rare, more sharks are being spotted off Long Island.

Scientists cite warming ocean temperatures and a resurgence of bunker fish for the shift in sightings. Experts say the increase in the number of sharks is a sign that conservation efforts have been successful.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.