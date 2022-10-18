Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

New York man stabbed at Staten Island Ferry terminal during rush hour commute

Four individuals in custody after stabbing at St. George Terminal of Staten Island Ferry in New York City

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Eyewitness at Staten Island Ferry Terminal speaks towards morning stabbing and terminal safety Video

Eyewitness at Staten Island Ferry Terminal speaks towards morning stabbing and terminal safety

Police reported two people stabbed at the Staten Island Ferry terminal, one victim is in critical condition. (Credit: Gino with FreedomNewsTV)

A 19-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday in New York City after being stabbed at a Staten Island Ferry terminal during the morning commute.

The stabbing happened just before 9 a.m. at the St. George Terminal in Staten Island, a police spokesperson said.

The victim was stabbed in the chest and rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, police said. His injuries were reportedly non-life threatening.

Four people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

A 19-year-old man was stabbed at the St. George Terminal of the Staten Island Ferry on Tuesday morning.

A 19-year-old man was stabbed at the St. George Terminal of the Staten Island Ferry on Tuesday morning. (Gino / FreedomNewsTV)

Police said no additional details were immediately available.

  • Staten Island Ferry terminal
    Image 1 of 2

    Police said four people were taken into custody. (Gino / FreedomNewsTV)

  • Staten Island Ferry terminal
    Image 2 of 2

    The victim was rushed to a hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries. (Gino / FreedomNewsTV)

The Staten Island Ferry is a mass transportation system that runs about five miles through New York Harbor, taking passengers between the boroughs of Manhattan and Staten Island.

A Staten Island Ferry boat pictured at the St. George Terminal on Aug. 4 in the Staten Island borough of New York.

A Staten Island Ferry boat pictured at the St. George Terminal on Aug. 4 in the Staten Island borough of New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

One of the latest incidents in the subway involved a 40-year-old man who was killed after he fell onto the tracks during a fight with another man on Monday afternoon.

That altercation came after another man in New York City was pushed onto subway tracks over the weekend.

Both of the fatal subway incidents come after the New York City subway system notched a 25-year-high in murders in recent years.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.