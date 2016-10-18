New York man gets 25 years for ramming mother with SUV

A New York man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for trying to kill his mother by ramming his SUV into her living room and running over her.

Sullivan County District Attorney James Farrell said Monday that 52-year-old Vincent Ryan Jr. drove to his mother's home in Bloomingburg in May 2015, saw her in the doorway and floored the accelerator of his SUV.

Farrell says Helen Ryan suffered a broken leg, broken sternum and other injuries.

The Middletown Times Herald-Record reports (http://bit.ly/2dKl5tU ) Ryan's mother had a protection order against him after repeated disputes, including an earlier incident in which he drove into the house.

Ryan was convicted of attempted murder and assault in April.

