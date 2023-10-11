Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Insects

New York man charged for allegedly smuggling $200K of rare butterflies, selling them on eBay, Etsy

The 75-year-old faces 20 in prison if found guilty for smuggling

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Playful bear is captured drooling all over wildlife worker attempting to do yard work Video

Playful bear is captured drooling all over wildlife worker attempting to do yard work

Leo the bear was videoed playfully drooling all over a wildlife worker who was attempting to take care of a yard at a bear sanctuary in Otisville, New York. Check out this up-close character!

A New York man was charged by federal prosecutors for allegedly smuggling over $200,000 worth of deceased, protected butterflies, including exceptionally rare ones known as birdwings, into and out of the United States through online retailers like eBay and Etsy.

In a press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn said that 75-year-old Charles Limmer allegedly trafficked "unlawfully imported wildlife on Internet platforms" between October 2022 and September 2023.

Queen Alexandra Birdwing butterflies

Birdwing butterflies, named for their large size and birdlike flight, are endangered and protected butterflies. (Lucas Oleniuk/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The six-count indictment against Limmer accuses him of working with overseas collaborators to smuggle some 1,000 insects, including some of the rarest and most endangered moths and butterflies in the world.

BEAUTIFUL BUTTERFLY: REMARKABLE PICTURES SHOW EXTREMEMLY RARE LONG-TAILED FLYING INSECT

Prosecutors said that Limmer concealed his scheme by directing his co-conspirators to label the shipments of the protected butterflies as "decorative wall coverings," "origami paper craft" and "wall decorations." 

The indictment noted that Limmer expressed contempt for the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, saying, "Screw USFWS… They are a gang of Orangutans." 

Etsy page screenshot

This screengrab of the Etsy page of a seller going by "LIMMERENTOMOLOGICA" shows four birdwing specimens currently on sale online.  (Etsy via AP)

Federal law prohibits the commercial export or import of wildlife without permission from the USFWS. Additional authorization would need to be secured for endangered species, as part of an international partnership to protect wildlife from trafficking.

GOOD LUCK OMENS! WHY THE PRAYING MANTIS, BUTTERFLY AND LADYBUG ARE THOUGHT TO BRING GOOD THINGS

An eBay page of a seller going by "limmerleps" shows the account had made more than 4,600 sales on the shopping platform, many of the most recent sales were moths and butterflies. There were two birdwing specimens currently on sale and two were sold over the past year, according to the website.

An Etsy page connected to a seller going by the name "Limmer" had four ads for birdwings still advertised on Wednesday, including featuring a collection of five specimens with an asking price of $133.

Screengrab of the eBay page

This screengrab of the eBay page of a seller going by "limmerleps" shows two birdwing specimens currently on sale online. (eBay via AP)

The 75-year-old's indictment also seeks to force Limmer to give up his collection of over 1,000 butterflies, moths and other insects that he allegedly illegally trafficked. 

If convicted of smuggling, Limmer faces up to 20 years in prison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.