Beautiful butterfly: Remarkable pictures show extremely rare long-tailed flying insect

A rare long-tailed butterfly was seen flying through the United Kingdom in a unique sighting.

The butterfly is normally not seen further than the Mediterranean, SWNS, the British news service, reported.

The butterflies have only been spotted in large numbers in Britain twice.

The 1990 sighting was in Northwest London when the butterflies laid eggs in Gillespie Park, according to SWNS.

An earlier sighting occurred in 1945.

Due to recent climate change, the long-tailed butterflies are thought to have settled in the south of England.

"They are one of the last butterflies of the year to be on the wing from late September into October."

Photographer Andrew Fusek Peters captured the images of the rare butterflies taking off in Brighton, England.

The photographer told SWNS that the butterflies spotted will probably be the last of the season before the temperatures change for the winter.

