This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Beautiful butterfly: Remarkable pictures show extremely rare long-tailed flying insect

The butterflies are shades of blue and purple — and are rarely seen

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
A rare long-tailed butterfly was seen flying through the United Kingdom in a unique sighting. 

The butterfly is normally not seen further than the Mediterranean, SWNS, the British news service, reported.

The butterflies have only been spotted in large numbers in Britain twice.

The 1990 sighting was in Northwest London when the butterflies laid eggs in Gillespie Park, according to SWNS. 

An earlier sighting occurred in 1945. 

Rare butterfly

Remarkable close-up photos show a rare long-tailed blue butterfly taking off from a flower. (SWNS)

Due to recent climate change, the long-tailed butterflies are thought to have settled in the south of England. 

"They are one of the last butterflies of the year to be on the wing from late September into October."

Photographer Andrew Fusek Peters captured the images of the rare butterflies taking off in Brighton, England. 

Butterflies spotted

The butterflies normally are not seen further north than the Mediterranean. (SWNS)

The photographer told SWNS that the butterflies spotted will probably be the last of the season before the temperatures change for the winter. 

Butterfly

A long-tailed blue butterfly photographed in flight at Whitehawk Hill Nature Reserve in Brighton, England.  (SWNS)

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 