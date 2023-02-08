Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

New York man arraigned for allegedly shooting, killing off-duty NYPD officer during attempted robbery

Career criminal faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
A career criminal in New York City who police say shot an off-duty officer in the head during an attempted robbery over the weekend was arraigned in a Brooklyn court on Wednesday.

Randy Jones, 38, is accused of luring a five-year veteran of the New York Police Department out to Ruby Street and Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn after dark on Saturday to sell him a used vehicle, police sources told Fox News.

Randy Jones of New York was arraigned in Brooklyn criminal court on Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing an off-duty police officer on Saturday.

Randy Jones of New York was arraigned in Brooklyn criminal court on Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing an off-duty police officer on Saturday. (Pool photos Brooklyn Criminal Court)

The victim, NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, and his brother-in-law arrived at the location at about 7 p.m. with $24,000 cash in hand, and authorities say Jones almost immediately opened fire.

NEW YORK OFF-DUTY COP SHOOTING SUSPECT CAPTURED USING CRITICALLY WOUNDED OFFICER'S HANDCUFFS

Fayaz was struck in the head and later hospitalized at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center. The married officer and father of two died Tuesday night.

Police arrested Jones on Tuesday in Nanuet, about 50 miles north of Brooklyn.

When police apprehended the suspect, they used Fayaz’s handcuffs.

NYPD OFF-DUTY OFFICER ‘FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE’ AFTER USED VEHICLE PURCHASE TURNS INTO ARMED ROBBERY: OFFICIALS

Jones has a lengthy criminal record that includes a charge of strangulation. Also, at the time of his arrest, there was an active bench warrant issued for Jones.

On Wednesday, Jones was arraigned in Brooklyn criminal court and charged with first-degree murder. If Jones is convicted of the crime, he faces up to life in prison without parole.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

