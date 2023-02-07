Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

New York off-duty cop shooting suspect captured using critically wounded officer's handcuffs

NYPD sources have identified Randy Jones, 38, as the suspected gunman

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz , Alexis McAdams | Fox News
close
New York Mayor Eric Adams addresses reporters after shooting of off-duty NYPD officer Video

New York Mayor Eric Adams addresses reporters after shooting of off-duty NYPD officer

Mayor Eric Adams addresses reporters at the Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn after an off-duty NYPD officer was shot in an attempted robbery as he was purchasing a used vehicle.

A career criminal from New York accused of shooting an off-duty cop in the head during an ambush robbery has been taken into custody using the victim's own handcuffs, according to police sources.

Randy Jones, 38, is the man accused of luring the victim, a five-year veteran of the NYPD, out to Ruby Street and Linden Boulevard in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn on Saturday under a ruse to sell him a used Honda after dark, police sources told Fox News.

The victim and his brother-in-law arrived around 7 p.m. with $24,000 cash in hand, sources told Fox News Digital. The area has a dangerous reputation, and authorities say Jones almost immediately opened fire.

The off-duty officer was struck in the head and later hospitalized at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, where NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said he was fighting for his life.

NYPD OFF-DUTY OFFICER ‘FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE’ AFTER USED VEHICLE PURCHASE TURNS INTO ARMED ROBBERY: OFFICIALS

NYPD officer shooting suspect Randy Jones, with his hands cuffed underneath an orange hooded sweatshirt.

NYPD officer shooting suspect Randy Jones, with his hands cuffed underneath an orange hooded sweatshirt. (NYPD)

Police arrested Jones, a career criminal with a lengthy rap sheet, in Nanuet, part of Rockland County, on Tuesday, about 50 miles north of Brooklyn, and captured him using the wounded officer's handcuffs.

Authorities were expected to give an update on the case later Tuesday morning and include details about Jones' past.

WATCH: New York Mayor Eric Adams says off-duty NYPD officer was shot during attempted armed robbery

New York Mayor Eric Adams says off-duty NYPD officer was shot during attempted armed robbery Video

The wounded officer is a married father of two, according to authorities. He has been on the force for five years.

Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, tore into state legislators during a news briefing Saturday alongside city officials.

THESE POLICE DEPARTMENTS ARE SEEING SOME OF THE WORST STAFFING SHORTAGES IN THE US AHEAD OF 2023 

Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (PBA), addresses reporters after the shooting of an off-duty police officer.

Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (PBA), addresses reporters after the shooting of an off-duty police officer. (NYPD)

"It has to end," he said. "We can't keep going to hospital emergency rooms and asking for prayers. Yes, we need prayers, but we need more. We need our legislators to sit down now, understand that they were wrong."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports