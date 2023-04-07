Expand / Collapse search
New York
New York man allegedly sold stolen Chick-fil-A cooking oil on black market: Police

The New York man was arrested for stealing used cooking oil from a Chick-fil-A

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
A New York man was arrested after stealing Chick-fil-A's famous peanut oil several times this year, police said.

The Suffolk Police Department arrested Hector Castrol-Espinal, 23, of Woodside, New York, on Wednesday.

Police allege that Castrol-Espinal was involved in the black market trade of used cooking oil since January 2023.

Suffolk County Police arrested Hector Castrol-Espinal, 23, for allegedly stealing cooking oil from Chick-fil-A in Huntington Station.

Suffolk County Police arrested Hector Castrol-Espinal, 23, for allegedly stealing cooking oil from Chick-fil-A in Huntington Station. (FOX 5 New York)

Police said Castrol-Espinal stole oil from the chicken restaurant and hauled it onto a rented U-Haul and Fluid Truck Share trucks, before reselling the oil. 

According to police, siphoned oil is a hot commodity on the black market. The oil can be reprocessed into renewable diesel or biodiesel fuel. 

After collecting a series of surveillance pictures, authorities say Castrol-Espinal siphoned oil on January 24, January 31, and February 10, February 18, and March 23 of this year.

Castrol-Espinal was charged with five counts of Petit Larceny. He was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Police believe more businesses have been targeted.

Suffolk County police urges anyone that thinks they might have been a victim of this crime, to file a police report, by calling 631-852-COPS.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.