Florida sheriff says K-9 tackled burglary suspect who shot deputy 3 times

Florida's Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Matt Aitken is recovering from his injuries

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Florida deputy shot three times by alleged burglar, K-9 tackles suspect: Sheriff Video

Florida deputy shot three times by alleged burglar, K-9 tackles suspect: Sheriff

A deputy in Florida was shot three times by an alleged burglar on March 12, according to video released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. (Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

A Florida deputy was shot three times by an alleged burglar on March 12, according to video released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened while Cpl. Matt Aitken and Sgt. Jake Viano were pursuing a burglary suspect, according to FOX 35 Orlando

Body camera video shows that when located by deputies, the suspect shot Aitken multiple times.

Taco, the K-9 who was with the deputies, jumped on the suspect after shots were fired, according to the sheriff's office, giving Viano an opportunity to respond.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Aitken needed surgery for injuries suffered from the shooting and is recovering.

Pinellas County Sgt. Amanda Sinni said that K-9 Taco and Viano helped save Aitken's life.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Taco.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Taco. (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

"If it wasn’t for the heroic actions of K-9 Taco and Sergeant Viano, Corporal Aitken may not have made it out of this tragic incident alive," Sinni said.

