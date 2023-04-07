Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California family shows up on bike thief's door step with help from Apple AirTag: 'The look on his face'

The AirTag led the California family to the thief's doorstep where they recovered the stolen e-bike

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
California owner of expensive e-bike outsmarts criminal with Apple AirTag tracking Video

California owner of expensive e-bike outsmarts criminal with Apple AirTag tracking

A family in Orange County, California was able to get their bike back thanks to the Apple AirTag. (FOX 11)

A family in California is thankful for modern technology after they had the foresight to place an Apple AirTag on their expensive electronic bike which brought them to the thief's doorstep. 

Johnny Ehrman relies on her $3,000 e-bike to commute daily to school and work. When she realized that her dependable bike was stolen while she was at work, she was devastated. 

"I drive like 12 miles a day," Ehrman told FOX 11 Los Angeles. "I was sobbing outside my workplace. I actually had some of my coworkers be like, ‘What’s happening? Where is your bike?'"

Johnny Ehrman placed a small Apple AirTag on her electronic bike, which she uses to commute to work and school.

Johnny Ehrman placed a small Apple AirTag on her electronic bike, which she uses to commute to work and school. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

Johnny Ehrman's electronic bike is worth $3,000 and was stolen while she was at work.

Johnny Ehrman's electronic bike is worth $3,000 and was stolen while she was at work. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

Ehrman said she left the pedals and wheel locked, removed the battery, but the bike wasn't locked onto a fixed object.

WISCONSIN MAN KILLED BY SUSPECT FLEEING POLICE IN STOLEN CAR

However, Ehrman had the foresight to buy a $29 AirTag and place the tracking device onto her e-bike before it was stolen. 

After calling 911, Ehrman talked with her father, David. The pair took out her iPhone and tracked the stolen e-bike and saw that the AirTag was still on the move.

The Ehrman's watched Johnnys Apple Airtag travel to an apartment complex in California after it was stolen.

The Ehrman's watched Johnnys Apple Airtag travel to an apartment complex in California after it was stolen. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

David tracked the e-bike until it stopped at an apartment complex nearby the family's Orange County home. After he went to the exact location of the e-bike, he had a "brief confrontation" with the man who attempted to steal his daughter's e-bike.

MISSOURI ELDERLY WOMAN ACCUSED OF ROBBING BANK FOR THIRD TIME

"The dude just stood there with the look on his face like I've never seen anyone with that look," the dad said. "I think the look was shock. Like ‘How did you get my location?’"

"The dude just stood there with the look on his face like I've never seen anyone with that look, I think the look was shock, like ‘How did you get my location?’"

— David Ehrman

The Orange County Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the person who attempted to steal the e-bike. 

A spokesperson with the Sheriff's Department reminded residents to let local law enforcement take over the recovery of stolen items.

"As much as the convenience of technology plays a vital role in the quality of our lives, we want to remind our communities to utilize their local law enforcement services when they've been victimized by a crime instead of placing themselves into harm's way," the spokesperson said.

Johnny Ehrman is relieved that she placed an Apple AirTag on her e-bike and that her father was able to retrieve it.

Johnny Ehrman is relieved that she placed an Apple AirTag on her e-bike and that her father was able to retrieve it. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.