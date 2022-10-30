Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York man allegedly lured 7-year-old girl into apartment, offered money for sexual act

The victim refused the suspect's offer and was able to get away

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A New York man allegedly lured a 7-year-old girl into an apartment building, exposed himself to her and offered her money in exchange for a sexual act, according to police.

The girl was in front of an apartment building in Borough Park at around 5:30 p.m. on October 28 when the suspect approached her and lured her into the building, the New York Police Department said.

When the two were inside and alone, the suspect exposed himself and offered money in exchange for a sexual act.

A New York man allegedly lured a 7-year-old girl into an apartment building, exposed himself to her and offered her money in exchange for a sexual act, according to police. (NYPD)

The victim refused the suspect's offer and was able to get away. The suspect then fled the area and is still on the loose.

The girl was in front of an apartment building in Borough Park at around 5:30 p.m. on October 28 when the suspect approached her and lured her into the building, the New York Police Department said. (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. He is described as a man around his mid-30s with a medium complexion. 

The victim refused the suspect's offer and was able to get away. The suspect then fled the area and is still on the loose. (New York Police Department)

He was last seen wearing a black hooded short-sleeve shirt, black pants, black sneakers, black gloves and a gray hat.