New York girl, 17, fatally shot outside of Brooklyn apartment; suspects at large

The NYPD said the suspects are still at large after a teen was gunned down in front of an apartment in Brooklyn as New York City struggles with violent crime

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A teenager was approached by two suspects and shot in her neighborhood Wednesday evening. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. (Credit: Peter Gerber)

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Brooklyn, New York, Wednesday evening while sitting outside of her apartment building with a group of friends. 

The group was reportedly approached by two suspects on scooters who opened fire, shooting the girl in the face. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Witness Sukanya Thompson who lives down the street from the victim told reporters, "It was a gruesome scene … Her sister was holding her. It was just tragic scene. A lot of people were crying… You could really tell she had an impact on the community."

Walter Gonzolaz, who lives on the fourth floor of the building told reporters he heard the shots and saw the girl lying on the ground. "It's terrible, I've got kids too," he said. 

NEW YORK CITY SEES DECLINE IN MURDERS, SHOOTINGS IN AUGUST; OVERALL CRIME STILL UP

NYPD investigates after a girl, 17, was fatally shot outside of her apartment in Brooklyn on Wednesday. 

NYPD investigates after a girl, 17, was fatally shot outside of her apartment in Brooklyn on Wednesday.  (Peter Gerber)

The suspects fled the scene northbound from the 1200 block of Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights. 

No arrests have been made and no suspect description has been given others than they were men wearing dark clothing. 

NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY ASSAULT VICTIM ACCUSES MAYOR OF BREAKING PROMISES 

Thompson told freelance reporter Peter Gerber that shootings happen regularly in that neighborhood. She called the situation "heartbreaking but it's also normal cause I've been living in the hood my whole life so it's really nothing that's new to me. People die every day at this point. You just get used to it, but rest in peace to her. I do feel bad for what happened cause I don't think she was supposed to get shot." 

    NYPD investigates after a girl, 17, was fatally shot outside of her apartment in Brooklyn on Wednesday.  (Peter Gerber)

    A teen was shot in the face and died after an attack in Brooklyn. (Peter Gerber )

    Police were called to the scene after a 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in the face. (Peter Gerber)

    NYPD investigator speak to each other after a teen was gunned down in Brooklyn in New York. (Peter Gerber)

    Police tape sections off the scene of an attack that left a 17-year-old girl shot and fatally injured. (Peter Gerber)

    NYPD investigates after a girl, 17, was fatally shot outside of her apartment in Brooklyn on Wednesday.  (Peter Gerber)

    NYPD investigates after a girl, 17, was fatally shot outside of her apartment in Brooklyn on Wednesday.  (Peter Gerber)

She was the latest victim of shootings across the city. In the last day, 16 people have been shot in nine shootings, the New York Post reported. 

"She was a good kid, not involved in anything," the girl's friend told the New York Daily News. 

It’s unclear why the suspects targeted the group. 

No one else was hurt in the shooting. 