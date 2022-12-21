New York former Boy Scout leader on probation found with 8 pipe bombs

An Erie County, New York, former Boy Scout leader on probation for endangering the welfare of two children was allegedly found to be in possession of eight pipe bombs in his home, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

On Dec. 13, Erie County probation officers conducted a routine visit at the home of Michael M. Meyers, 60, of Hamburg, New York. During the visit, the officers found eight homemade explosives that were tubular shaped.

Two days later, Meyers was arraigned in front of Hamburg Town Justice Carl W. Morgan on eight felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon,

ICE DEPORTS AFGHAN EVACUEE WHO SEXUALLY ABUSED 3-YEAR-OLD GIRL

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s office sought to have Meyers remanded to jail because the added charges against him are felonies he allegedly committed while on probation. The judge concurred and held Meyers without bail.

Meyers was sentenced to three years of probation with sex offender conditions on Nov. 1, 2022.

He was convicted of acting in a manner to be injurious to the mental, physical or moral welfare of a child between December 2015 and August 2019. The child was 11 years old when the offenses began, the DA’s office said.

BUFFALO ANNOUNCES ‘FIRST OF ITS KIND’ LAWSUIT AGAINST GUN MANUFACTURERS

Meyers was also convicted of treating a second child the same way, who was 13 when the behavior began in May 2016. The offenses with the second child took place until September 2019.

The Buffalo News reported that Meyers was on the executive board for Greater Niagara Frontier Council for the Boy Scouts of America when an investigation into his actions was opened.

The council barred him from participating in Boy Scout-related activities after his arrest in August 2020.

In August 2022, Meyers pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller handed down orders of protection for both victims for five years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meyers is expected to return to Hamburg Town Court on Jan 9, 2023, for a hearing on violating his probation. He is also expected to return to court on Jan. 20, 2023, for a felony hearing.