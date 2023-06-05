New York foot doctor tries again to have wife killed years after he was busted for same plot: report

A former New York podiatrist plotted to have his wife murdered just months after he was released from prison on charges he tried to pay someone to kill her, according to police and reports.

Ira Bernstein, 49, allegedly tried to solicit the murder of his wife, Susan Bernstein, then tried to destroy evidence of the alleged plot with the help of his sister, Jaclyn Godlberg, 40, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office said.

Bernstein made attempts to solicit the murder between July and September of last year, just months after he did four years in prison for allegedly offering a car salesman $100,000 to fatally run down his wife and make it look like an accident, lohud.com reported.

NEW YORK PODIATRIST, GIRLFRIEND ACCUSED OF PLOTTING TO KILL WIFE

Bernstein faces charges of criminal solicitation in the second degree, criminal solicitation in the fourth degree, tampering with physical evidence, and conspiracy in the fifth degree.

Goldberg faces charges of tampering with physical evidence, hindering the prosecution in the third degree, and conspiracy in the fifth degree.

The additional charges come after Bernstein has already served time in prison for a 2016 plot to kill his wife. According to News 12, the former podiatrist and his then-girlfriend Kelly Gribeluk pleaded guilty in 2017 after offering a car salesman $100,000 to kill his wife. Bernstein served four years in prison as a result of plea.

Bernstein was convicted of conspiracy and other charges in 2017, then sentenced to five to 15 years in prison, according to lohud. He was released in July 2021, the outlet said.

AUSTIN HAS ITS FIRST KNOWN SERIAL KILLER IN 138 YEARS, BUT QUESTIONS REMAIN ON RAINEY STREET DEATHS

Commenting on the latest Bernstein plot, Walsh praised Ramapo Police Department "for their investigative work and the detectives from Rockland County District Attorney’s Office who assisted with the case.

"We will now move forward with the prosecution phase of the case," Walsh said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ramapo Police Chief Martin Reilly said his "department is proud of the extensive efforts put forth by our Investigations Division and its detectives in securing an indictment against both defendants."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are appreciative of the valuable assistance provided by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office and their personnel," Reilly added.