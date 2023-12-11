New York dog day care worker allegedly seen swinging dogs above head by the leash

A New York man employed at a doggy day care has been arrested after he was seen swinging dogs above his head using their leash and letting them fall to the ground, police said.

Andrew Laurendi, 21, was arrested Sunday night on animal cruelty charges, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Laurendi worked at the Pawllywood dog day care in Massapequa and was seen on video allegedly swinging the dogs above his head by the leash attached to the animal's neck, police said.

"Multiple times he smashed a dog’s face into a fence," a police statement said.

One dog sustained a serious injury, police said. Laurendi has been charged with animal cruelty, torturing or injuring an animal, and failing to provide sustenance.

He was fired from the day care. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 21.